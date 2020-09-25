The mother of a ten-year-old girl who was killed by a dangerous driver in Newcastle has spoken of the impact of losing her a year on from the incident.

Melissa Tate had been playing with her friends in a residential street in the Kenton area last year when she was knocked down by a man travelling at twice the speed limit.

Now Melissa's mother, Kim Wilson, has said how she hopes some positives can come from the loss of her daughter.

She said: "The past year has been awful and it doesn’t get any better with time. You just learn to get on with each day but every single day we still wake up heartbroken.

“It has been a year since I saw her smile, a year since I heard her laugh but it still feels like yesterday.

“This kind of thing was always something you read about, or has happened to a friend of a friend. You never think it will happen to your family."

Melissa with her father Michael Credit: Handout

Connor Marsden, 24, was jailed for seven years and four months at Newcastle Crown Court last December after admitting several driving offences, including causing death by dangerous driving.

Ms Wilson said she will never be able to forgive Marsden for taking her daughter's life.

She said: "People think they can have a couple of drinks and then get behind the wheel or drive at over the speed limit and it won’t matter, it just isn’t the case.

“Connor didn’t know he was going to hit Melissa that day but I will never, ever be able to forgive him for what he did.

“If people don’t think about their actions then they could ruin the lives of so many different people. It’s not just our lives that have been ruined but it’s Connor’s life as well.

It’s the lives of those young children who had to witness what happened to Melissa, who were by her side when she was on the side of the road. Kim Wilson

“The only glimmer of hope is that people can learn from Melissa’s death and that people think twice about their actions when they get behind the wheel.”

Ms Wilson, and Melissa’s father Michael Tate, will remember their daughter in a private balloon release on Sunday to mark the one-year anniversary.

They consider Sunday to be the day Melissa passed away as it was the last time her heart beat before her organs were donated to those in need.

Attendees at the memorial will include Melissa’s sister Lili and Ms Wilson's four-week-old son Henry, who never had a chance to meet his older sister.

Melissa had been a part of the Northumbria Mini Police Credit: Northumbria Police/Handout

Ms Wilson said it is “bitter sweet” that Henry has entered a world without Melissa and her “incredible personality”.

She said: “It is Lili’s birthday on Saturday and so we have always said the anniversary of Melissa’s death was Sunday when her heart beat for the last time before her organs were donated.

“Lili and Melissa were joined at the hip and I know that however much my heart has been hurting that Lili’s heart will be hurting a hundred times more.

“We have had to watch as Melissa’s friends have gone on to high school and it just makes us think about the fact Melissa should be wearing that uniform now.

Melissa with her sister Lili Credit: Handout

“Henry being born has helped Lili but it is bitter sweet for me because I know that he will never get to meet Melissa or get to know her.

“He is not going to grow up with her, or know how amazing she was. I’m going to have to tell him everything about his big sister and that does upset me.

She was an incredible person. She was so kind-hearted, she had so much love to give and she brought a smile to everyone she met. Kim Wilson

Melissa will also be remembered as a well-liked member of Northumbria Police’s Mini Police scheme. Her Mini Police card and number were retired from service after her death.

Marsden, of Ambridge Way, Kenton, was arrested by police the day after the collision on Hillview Avenue. CCTV footage showed he had been drinking in the hours before the collision.

