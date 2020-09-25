Multi-platinum selling Paloma Faith confirmed for Stockton’s Globe

Multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Paloma Faith is the first act to be confirmed for Stockton’s Globe, which will open its doors next year.

The restoration of the much-loved art deco theatre is expected to be completed in April.

Paloma, a coach on The Voice Kids UK, will bring her ‘Infinite Things’ tour to the Globe on October 9 2021, with tickets going on sale on October 2.

It’s part of a 26-date UK tour and comes as she releases new single, Better Than This, from her forthcoming album, Infinite Things.

We are completely delighted to reveal Paloma Faith as the first show on sale at Stockton Globe and we simply cannot wait to virtually showcase the venue and the amazing programme we have in store. This is the start of something really special; as we move forward, we will continue to focus on booking the best music, comedy and family performances in the business. Jo Ager, The Globe’s General Manager

The Globe Theatre Credit: Stockton Borough Council

Built in 1935, the iconic Grade II-listed Art Deco Globe occupies a prime spot on Stockton High Street and has been empty since last closing its doors in 1993.

Its restoration is being funded by Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council and a £4.5 million National Lottery grant through The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Heritage Enterprise scheme.

The restoration of the Globe is saving a much-loved and famous part of our heritage from neglect and bringing it back into use as a major venue with huge potential to spark wider regeneration, economic growth and job creation. Today’s announcement represents a big step towards that potential being realised. David Renwick, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund

