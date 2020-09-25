New Mayor appointed for Redcar and Cleveland

A new Mayor has been appointed for Redcar and Cleveland.

Councillor Carole Morgan, 65, was invested at the Annual Meeting of the Council on Thursday.

A mother-of-two and lifelong Middlesbrough FC supporter, Cllr Morgan will be supported by her son Matthew who will act as consort.

Saltburn Councillor Stuart Smith has been given the Deputy Mayor position.

The new Mayor, who has represented the Ormesby ward since 2016, has decided to keep outgoing Mayor Cllr Billy Wells’ charities - Zoe’s Place children’s hospice and Eva’s Women’s Aid.

She explained it had been harder to raise money for the charities in the previous year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new Mayor said: “I am very proud to represent our wonderful borough. It is restricted at the moment as we must all do our bit during the pandemic, but I’m looking forward to meeting people as soon as is possible.”

Cllr Morgan was raised in Middlesbrough by her adoptive family and attended Eston Grammar school.

She completed three years teacher training in Liverpool in Modern Languages and Sport and went on to teach at Nunthorpe Comprehensive for 35 years.

She was married in 1977 and has two children, Stephanie and Matthew, and two grandchildren, Max and Grace.

She earned a degree in maths when her children were young and retired from teaching in 2011 to start a pet minding business.

A season ticket holder at Middlesbrough FC, she is a keen cyclist and runner and has completed many half marathons and has run the London marathon.

She is a volunteer with Teesside Hospice; treasurer and active member of Nunthorpe & Marton Knitters, Chair of Friends of Nunthorpe Railway Station and director on the board of the Esk Valley Railway Development Company.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor Credit: Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Stuart Smith, is a former Neighbourhood Police Officer for Saltburn and has served as councillor for the Saltburn ward for ten years.

He said: “It is a great honour to serve as Deputy Mayor".

The Mayor and Deputy will serve until May 2021. This year’s investiture was delayed due to Covid-19.

The outgoing Mayor, Cllr Billy Wells, presented Zoe’s Place and Eva’s Women’s Aid cheques of £2,300 each earlier in the week.