Police appeal for witnesses after death of walker in Northumberland

Police investigating the death of a walker in Northumberland have issued an urgent appeal for witnesses.

Shortly before 11.45am on Friday, September 11, police received a report a man had been seriously injured after being charged by cows on land near Thirlwall Castle and Gisland in Northumberland.

The man has been named as 72-year-old Malcolm Flynn, who was from Carlisle.

Emergency services attended but Mr Flynn was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his family were being supported by specialist officers.

Police are now appealing for a number of witnesses who were believed to have been in the area around the time of the incident to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Fairlamb from the Force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “My thoughts are with Malcom’s family and friends at this time as they come to terms with the loss of a loved one in what was a shocking and tragic incident.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses, however, we are still trying to trace a number of people who were in the area at the time who we haven’t yet spoken to, and think could greatly assist our enquiries.

“If you were near Thirlwall Castle, Gisland or the Walltown Country Park on September 11, we would be interested in hearing from you - especially if you saw Malcolm who is described as a white male in his 70s.

“He was wearing glasses and a sunhat, a T-shirt covered by a fleece, and a telescopic stick out walking with another male wearing walking boots, shorts and a fleece.”

Officers are interested in hearing from anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident but have released the following descriptions of a number of people they are hoping can provide specific information.

A white male with grey hair and a grey beard walking a dog is believed to have walked past the man and his friend shortly before the incident near a signpost on the footpath

A male and female, believed to be in their forties, who spoke to the pair before they entered the field