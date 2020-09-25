Police investigate possible new sighting of man who went missing in 1992

Police investigating the disappearance of a man from Redcar and Cleveland over 20 years ago are focusing on a potential new sighting of him on Marske High Street in 1992.

Steven Clark's disappearance is being treated as a murder investigation by police. He went missing in Saltburn on Monday 28 December 1992.

Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page believes that Mr Clark was on his way to his home address when he was seen, and that he was alive between 3pm and 4pm and in Marske.

The Cleveland and North Yorkshire Cold Case Unit launched a murder investigation and said they wanted to hear from anyone who knew Mr Clark or remember seeing him on Christmas weekend in 1992, on Friday 25th December to Monday 28th December.

Detective Chief Inspector Page said: “I’m pleased with the information that we have so far, as we’re building up a picture of what Steven was like and the relationships that he had with those around him.

“The public is key to this case, and by ensuring people living and working in Marske see our appeal through the digivan, we will raise awareness across the whole community.

“The potential sighting of Steven is absolutely key for the investigation and forms the basis of our appeal on the ground.”

More details have since been released about Mr Clark and his life:

He was born in Colchester, Essex in 1969 and lived near Edinburgh, Scotland when he was around the age of two.

He was involved in a road accident in a town called Kirkliston in which he was seriously injured after being hit by a lorry.

He spent some time at a school in Kimbolten, Cambridgeshire and went to South Africa to live in the early 1980s where he went to the Muriel Brand School near Johannesburg.

He came back from South Africa after ten years and lived in Guildford in Surrey before moving to Marske in the summer of 1991.

When he moved to Marske, he did some work for Leonard Cheshire Home, which is also known as Marske Hall.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain on police bail pending further investigation.