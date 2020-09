Gale force gusts and high tides combined to create some spectacular scenes along the east coast.

The northerly winds whipped up the North Sea - sending waves crashing into our harbours and lighthouses.

Roker Credit: Kevin Wilson

Roker Credit: Brian Thompson

You were out (at a safe distance) with your cameras - and here are the dramatic results.

Hartlepool Credit: Thomas Rutherford

Roker Credit: Gill Helps

Seaham Credit: Dan Myers

Roker Credit: Simon Woodley

You can send your pictures to weatherpics@itv.com

Seaham Harbour Credit: Gavin Wallace

Seaham Credit: Ian Maggiore