Suspected poachers caught by police after crashing their car

Suspected poachers who tried to daze police officers with high powered lights were caught when they crashed their own car.

Officers received a report of hare coursing taking place near Hexham after lamps were seen dotted around local fields on September 23.

A red Subaru estate car was seen fleeing the Shaftoe Leazes area on the A69.

Upon seeing the patrol cars, the suspected poachers "dangerously shone their high powered lamps at the police car in an effort to dazzle officers - but minutes later it was the suspected poachers who lost control", police said.

When exiting the A69 at Throckley the vehicle collided with the roundabout, bringing the damaged car to a halt.

Four uninjured men from Sunderland were detained.

The car was searched and three Lurcher dogs and lamps were seized. The Lurchers were all uninjured in the collision and are currently in kennels.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving while the other three men, aged 24, 26 and 26 were arrested on suspicion of causing danger to other road users.