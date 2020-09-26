A six-year-old girl has died in hospital after being hit by a falling tree at a primary school in Newcastle.

Emergency services were called to Gosforth Park First School on Friday afternoon. The child was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where she died on Saturday.

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation alongside the health and safety executive.

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A spokesperson the force said: “At 1.15pm yesterday (Friday) we received a report that a child had been struck by a falling tree at Gosforth Park First School.

Emergency services attended the scene and the six-year-old girl was taken to hospital. Sadly, earlier today (Saturday), the young girl passed away. Our officers are continuing to support her family and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time. An investigation has been launched with police working in conjunction with the health and safety executive. Northumbria Police spokesperson

Chris Lowther, chief executive of the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, wrote on Twitter: "I know the Firefighters who attended this tragic incident are deeply affected."