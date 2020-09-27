Gateshead shop worker assaulted in suspected face mask row

Police are investigating whether a shop worker in Gateshead was attacked after asking a customer to wear a face mask.

It happened at the Nisa store on Coastworth Road on Sunday, September 13.

Police say an Asian man wearing a grey and black tracksuit leant over the counter and punched the store worker twice. He then fled the store on foot.

He had earlier left the off-licence after being challenged by a staff member, who was not wearing a mask because of an underlying health conditions.

Police say they are keeping an "open mind" as to motivation behind the attack.

PC Martine Coxon, from Northumbria Police, said the attack was not believed to be a robbery.

The shop worker was left with minor cuts and bruises.

Shortly before the assault he had asked a customer to put on a mask but the man challenged the staff member as he was not wearing a mask himself. The man left the store as a result of the verbal altercation and a short time later the suspect has entered the shop and assaulted him. PC Martine Coxon, Northumbria Police

“There could be other motives for this attack, and we are keeping an open mind as to why the victim was targeted.

“However, we are now asking for your help to trace the person responsible for what appears to be an unprovoked attack.

“This type of violence is completely unacceptable and we are determined to identify them and put them before a criminal court.”

Police have released CCTV footage of the incident and are appealling for information to help trace the suspect. He is described as Asian, in his 20s or 30s, of slim build and wearing a grey and black tracksuit. He was also wearing a white patterned scarf over his face.