110 jobs cut at Sage Gateshead as redundancy consultation ends

110 jobs are to be cut at Sage Gateshead, the music centre has confirmed after concluding its redundancy consultation process.

The consultation was launched last month as the Sage sought ways to mitigate the projected £10 million loss caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

The charity recently launched its Crisis, Recovery and Renaissance fundraising campaign in an attempt to mitigate the financial impact of the outbreak. So far they have raised £300,000.

A spokesperson said: “Like many organisations across all sectors, Sage Gateshead has had to find ways of controlling the financial impact of the pandemic. This has involved some incredibly difficult decisions, this being the hardest of all.

Each and every one of the Sage Gateshead team are highly skilled and dedicated, and it is with deep regret that 110 of our friends and colleagues will be leaving us. Spokesperson, Sage Gateshead

The charity said it has maximised use of government support packages including the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, furloughing the majority of its staff.

In July, the Government announced a £1.57 billion rescue package for culture, arts and heritage organisations in Britain, including theatres, independent cinemas, museums and the live music sector.

The Sage Gateshead says it is awaiting the outcome of its application to the arts recovery fund, which is due in the coming weeks.

The spokesperson added: “Although we are hopeful that we will receive support from the government’s £1.57bn Cultural Recovery Fund, we cannot expect a wholesale bailout for Sage Gateshead. We know we are going to have to work hard and have already had to make some tough decisions to survive the effects of the pandemic.”

