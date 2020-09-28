Matt Hancock has announced further local lockdown measures for the North East of England as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The Health Secretary confirmed households will be banned from mixing indoors in any setting.

The restrictions will be implemented in Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Newcastle, Gateshead, Sunderland and County Durham "at the request of the local councils", Mr Hancock said.

Addressing MPs in the Commons, Mr Hancock said: "Today I must announce further measures for the parts of the North East where we introduced local action a fortnight ago.

"Unfortunately the number of cases continues to rise sharply. The incident rate across the area is now over 100 cases per 100,000."

Mr Hancock continued: "We know that a large number of these infections are taking place in indoor settings outside the home.

"And so at the request of the local councils, with whom we have been working closely, we will introduce legal restrictions on indoor mixing between households in any setting."

"We do not take these steps lightly but we must take them and take them now because we know that swift action is more likely to bring the virus under control and the quicker we can get this virus under control, the quicker we can restore the freedoms we all enjoy in the North East and across the country," he added.

