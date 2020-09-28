Pride of Britain, Fundraiser of the Year finalist: Gillian Clason

At ITV Tyne Tees, we are celebrating some of the unsung heroes you have nominated to beFundraiser of the Year, for the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

While there can't be an awards ceremony this year, we will be meeting each of our fourfinalists - before announcing the winner.

We start with Gillian Clason from Darlington. Over the last decade, she has raised more than £180k for children with cancer.

Our reporter Katie Cole went to meet Gillian.