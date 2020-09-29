Girl, 14, seriously injured after being hit by a bus in Ingleby Barwick

A 14-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a bus in Ingleby Barwick.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward after the incident on Sober Hall Avenue at 4.45pm on September 28.

The girl is receiving treatment at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage which could assist the investigation, is asked to contact PC Ian Stapley from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 159243.