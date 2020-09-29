Middlesbrough Council has announced it will ask the government to place a restriction on people from different households socialising inside homes, in response to 'rocketing' Covid-19 rates.

However, it is not requesting any change to the current ‘rule of six' laws, which allow people to meet others outside of homes in Covid-secure venues such as cafes, restaurants and pubs.

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said it was time to act to halt the spread of the virus and protect people's wellbeing and jobs.

The council says it is concerned that in the absence of a local proposal, the government will impose harsher restrictions, similar to those seen in other parts of the North East, that could lead to increased isolation and loneliness.

The council's local proposal also requests more funding for test and trace activity, as well as increased stocks of winter flu vaccinations to protect the most vulnerable.

Mr Preston said: "We've thought long and hard about this and I've concluded it's the right thing for Middlesbrough.

Our infection rate is growing at an alarming rate and Covid has already caused too much damage and pain to families around our town for us to stand by. Andy Preston, Middlesbrough Mayor

"Test and Trace data tells us infection is mainly being spread within households. It's on that basis that we're going to ask government to restrict socialising in homes.

"We've got to try and get a grip of the virus, protect the most vulnerable and keep children in school.

"It's important to stress that people would continue to be able to care for vulnerable relatives and provide childcare where necessary. Support bubbles would also be unaffected.

"There's a balance to be struck here because the long winter months ahead will be lonely for many people. This isn't about people barricading themselves in their homes for months on end.

"We've got to do all we can to get a grip on Covid in Middlesbrough while fighting night and day to tackle isolation, protect people's mental health and keep them in work."

