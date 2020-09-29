The family of a young girl killed by a falling tree have paid tribute to their ‘beautiful daughter’, who has now been named as Ella Henderson.

Police received a report on Friday afternoon (25 September) that a child had been seriously injured at Gosforth Park First School.

Emergency services attended the scene and six-year-old Ella was taken to hospital, but passed away the following morning.

The family have since set up a fundraising page for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), who also responded to the incident, and the page has raised over £40,000 in Ella’s name.

The family are continuing to receive support from specialist officers and issued a heartfelt tribute to their beloved daughter and sister.

The family said: “Ella is our beautiful baby girl now and always.

Flowers laid in tribute to Ella Henderson Credit: Newcastle Chronicle/Reach

“We want to say a heartfelt thank you to the teachers, emergency services and the staff at the RVI who did everything they could to help her.

“We are truly humbled by all the support and donations, even from people we have never met before.

She was so brave and so strong, she brought so much joy to us, her big sister Abi, her family, her besties and all who she met. We feel incredibly blessed to have had her in our lives. We had the perfect family and she will live on in our hearts. Henderson family

Detective Inspector Steve Byrne, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts go out to Ella’s family and loved ones at this unbelievably difficult time.

“We will continue to offer them any support they need, and they have asked that their privacy is respected as they grieve the loss of Ella.”

Following the incident an investigation was launched with police working in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive.

