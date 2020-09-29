Two arrested in Harrogate as police continue 'county lines' crackdown 

Police in Harrogate have arrested two people from Bradford as they continue their crackdown on county lines drug dealing.

A man, 20 and a boy, 16, were seen "acting suspiciously in the Library Gardens area of Harrogate and were stopped by officers from North Yorkshire Police’s proactive Operation Expedite team", police said.

Following searches a large quantity of suspected heroin and crack cocaine was seized and the pair were arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

The 20-year-old has been released on police bail and the 16-year-old released while under investigation as enquiries continue.

North Yorkshire Police’s Expedite teams focus on those involved in drug dealing, particularly ‘county lines’ – dealers travelling from outside of North Yorkshire to pedal drugs in our towns, often exploiting vulnerable and young people and forcing them to sell their drugs for them. North Yorkshire Police

Anyone who has any information about drug dealing in their area is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.