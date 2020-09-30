Health workers praised in NHS love letter exhibition

A group of artists have paid tribute to health service workers with specially written love letters to the NHS.

The North Yorkshire Calligraphers group have created an exhibition of work on display in the spirituality centre at the University Hospital of North Tees.

The work is aimed at showing gratitude to the health service for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This fantastic work is the creation of local calligraphers – it’s their way of expressing admiration for everything that NHS staff have been doing over the last few months. We want as many staff to be able to visit this display to see the gratitude we have for everything they do. Robert Cooper, calligrapher

In a message alongside the display, the group says: “A Love Letter to our NHS” is just one group of people using something they enjoy (calligraphy) as a vehicle to express what they have always felt about the NHS, but have felt with greater intensity than ever before during the past six months.

“It is just our way of saying ‘Thank You’, not simply that we have the healthcare system we do, but that there are thousands upon thousands of people who make that system function for everyone’s benefit day-by-day, sometimes at great cost to themselves. We love the NHS and we love the people who make it real – and we want you to know how much you mean to us.”