Meet our Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year finalists

At ITV Tyne Tees, we are celebrating some of the unsung heroes you have nominated to be Fundraiser of the Year, for the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

While there can't be an awards ceremony this year, we will be meeting each of our four finalists - before announcing the winner.

We start with Gillian Clason from Darlington. Over the last decade, she has raised more than £180k for children with cancer.

Our reporter Katie Cole went to meet Gillian.

Calum Titley is known for running around Teesside with a wheelie bin on his back. His reason for doing it is his baby son Joshua, who died last year.

Amy Lea has his story:

Matthew Smith, from County Durham, began fundraising at the age of ten after his older brother tragically took his own life.

He has done just about every kind of challenge you can think of - all to raise funds to try to stop other families going through what his did.

Julia Barthram has his story.

Joy Wilson, from Alnwick, is always sewing, knitting, baking, doing anything she can think of - all to raise money for research into Motor Neurone Disease.

Joy's husband, Robin, died from MND 12 years ago.

Julia Barthram has been to meet her: