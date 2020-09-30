For the second time during this pandemic, the North East has provided the backdrop for some pretty serious self-inflicted damage for the government.First, of course, the Prime Minister's chief adviser Dominic Cummings visited County Durham during lockdown and - despite getting away without a fine - left behind a widespread impression of 'one rule for us, another for them.'

Now, with a bungled attempt to describe tighter new restrictions across much of the region that have been imposed by the government, Boris Johnson has himself helped to create an impression that 'they don't even understand their own rules.'

This latest mishap began with the Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan admitting during a radio interview that she didn't know whether the measures stopped you from meeting people from other households at an outdoor restaurant table or in a pub garden.

She made things worse by saying: "I don't represent the North East", presumably referring to the fact that she's an MP down in West Sussex, but not painting a very helpful picture as part of a government that promises to 'level up' prosperity around the country by investing particularly in regions like ours.

Three hours then passed before the Prime Minister was asked, during a Q&A in Exeter after a speech on skills, whether he could clarify the beer garden issue for the North East. It's quite amazing his media team hadn't seen the question coming and briefed him on the subject. He gave a frankly nonsensical answer and, an hour later, took to Twitter to say sorry.

That post sought to offer some clarity: meeting people you don't live with in indoor venues like pubs was being made illegal, and it's advised that you shouldn't meet them outdoors. That was confirmed by updated guidance published by the government on Wednesday morning - after the new rules had already come into force.

Labour naturally seized upon all of this as evidence of government "incompetence", and the front pages of today's newspapers have also not been kind to Boris Johnson.

Some will believe ministers should be cut some slack - in the midst of a pandemic, the rules are changing fast, and becoming increasingly localised and complicated. That, though, cuts to the heart of the problem on why, as with the Cummings affair, this matters far beyond party-political point-scoring.

Clear communication is vital, when you're relying on members of the public to understand and accept impositions on their lives, in order to fight the virus. The Prime Minister and his colleagues being unable to explain their rules increases the danger of people asking themselves: 'why I should follow them?'