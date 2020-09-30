South Tyneside Council Chief Executive to step down at the end of the month

South Tyneside Council has announced that its Chief Executive, Martin Swales, is stepping down at the end of the month.

Mr Swales said: “It has been a great honour to serve as Chief Executive of South Tyneside MBC for the last ten years.

"I want to express my heartfelt and sincere thanks to our incredible team of elected members, staff, family of schools and many local and regional partners.

We have developed a high performing Council with many outstanding services to care for the health and wellbeing of the people of South Tyneside. We have driven regeneration and improvement of towns, homes and communities for residents, against a backdrop of significant financial challenges. Martin Swales, Chief Executive of South Tyneside Council

"On behalf of the Council, I have also been privileged to represent the wider region. This has included working directly with national Government on Brexit, Covid-19 and other new emerging policies. It has also involved working as an advisor to the Board of Newcastle Airport and as Head of Paid Service for the North East Combined Authority.

"I wish the Council every success for the future."

Councillor Iain Malcolm, Leader of the Council, said “We would like to express the Council's sincere thanks to Martin for his ten years of dedicated service during which time the Council has much to be proud of. We wish him every success for the future.”