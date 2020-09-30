The family of a motorcyclist has paid tribute to him following a collision in Thornaby.

Stephen Davies, 62, from Ingleby Barwick died at the scene on September 28.

Stephen's family has described him as a “loving husband, father and grandfather”.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which took place around 4:55pm on the A174 Spine Road between the A19 interchange roundabout and Thornaby Road, close to the roundabout near to Anson Farm on Teesside Industrial Estate.

The motorcycle left the road and collided with a barrier.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken with police or anyone who may have dash cam footage which could assist the investigation, is asked to contact PC Andy Lawson from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 159258.