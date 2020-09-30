Police fear a man found dead in a graveyard in Newcastle will be buried in an unmarked grave if he's not identified soon.

The man was found in All Saints Cemetery on Jesmond Road on September 17. He had brought his own tools to the cemetery and had been cutting back hedges around the gravestones when he collapsed and died of natural causes.The man was not known by name to cemetery staff and was not carrying any form of identification. Nobody matching his description has been reported missing.Police appealed for help last week and said "it did not go unanswered by the public" but they added that they investigated every report and exhausted all leads.

The man is described as:

Around 55-75 years old

5 ft 9

White

Medium build

Bald on top with grey thinning sides

Sort white trimmed beardOn the day of his death he was wearing a white polo shirt and dark coloured trousers and shoes. He was carrying a blue plastic bag containing his gardening tools and a flask.

If you have a neighbour, friend or family member who matches the above description and you have not heard from them in the last 11 days, we ask you please reach out to them. We must leave no stone unturned. This was a man who dedicated his own spare time to maintaining the graves of others, it is vitally important he receives a marked grave of his own. Northumbria Police

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 819 170920.