What are the new rules in the North East? Updated Covid-19 guidelines explained

A tightening of restrictions in parts of the North East has come into force.

In the affected areas, meeting people you do not live with indoors is now banned, and meeting outdoors is advised against.

The new rules, introduced from midnight on Wednesday (30 September), are in place across Tyneside, Wearside, Northumberland and County Durham.

From midnight on Saturday (3 October), they will also apply to Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

People in those areas could now be fined if they mix with others from outside their household or support bubble in indoor settings, including pubs and restaurants.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the tougher measures in the region came at the request of local councils.

The seven affected council areas are:

Durham (County Council area)

Gateshead (Metropolitan Borough Council area)

Newcastle (City Council area)

Northumberland (County Council area)

North Tyneside (Metropolitan District Council area)

South Tyneside (Metropolitan District Council area)

Sunderland (City Council area)

From midnight on Saturday (3 October), they will also apply to

Hartlepool (Borough Council area)

Middlesbrough (Borough Council area)

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the new measures have been brought in as a response to high and increasing infection rates in these areas. Incidence rates over 100 per 100,000 people have been recorded in six of the seven areas.

It had already been illegal for two households to mix inside or in a garden, but it was only guidance that they should not meet at public venues, including restaurants and pubs.

The Prime Minister tweeted on Tuesday that he "misspoke" when asked to clarify details on restrictions being imposed in the region. Credit: PA

The key changes affect social contact.

The restrictions state that, if you live in the affected local areas, you must not (unless they’re in your support or childcare bubble):

host people you do not live with in your home or garden

meet people you do not live with in their home or garden, whether inside or outside the affected local areas

socialise with people who you do not live with in indoor settings, whether inside or outside of the affected local areas

Your household is defined as the people you live with and any support bubble.

A support bubble is where a household with one adult joins with another household (on an exclusive basis). Households within a bubble can still visit each other, stay overnight, and visit public places together.

A childcare bubble is where someone in one household can provide informal (i.e. unpaid and unregistered) childcare to a child aged 13 or under in another household. This must occur on an exclusive basis - always the same two households.

Further detail can be found in the official government guidance, including associated exemptions.

The 'rule of six', which restricts the size of group meetings between friends and families, remains in place.

In the local areas mentioned above, it is now also advised that you should not:

meet with people you do not live with, unless they’re in your support bubble, in any outdoor public venues. This includes outdoor areas of venues (such as a beer garden) and areas directly outside of settings or venues, such as the pavement or road and parks. This applies to inside and outside of the affected local areas.

visit friends or family in care homes, other than in exceptional circumstances. Care homes should restrict visits to these circumstances.

Further regulations relating to childcare, going to work, travel restrictions, businesses and venues, shielding, weddings and funerals, religious ceremonies and sports and activities are detailed on the government website.

Read more: