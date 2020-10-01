Artist highlights loneliness in Durham art exhibition

A new exhibition in Durham is aiming to highlight the experiences older people who spend long periods of time alone.

'Home Alone' has been created by artist Sharon Bailey who has been visiting lonely people for the last eight months as part of her art project. She showcases a story based on the conversations she had with people living in Newcastle, East Durham and Gateshead.

My project captures the day-to-day experiences of those living alone through photographs and words; a tangible way to remember these isolated older people and their hidden lives. Sharon Bailey, Artist

The exhibition includes recordings from people across the North East, as well as diary entries, pictures and objects - all leant to the artist by the people she visited.

As we have emerged from lockdown and tried to get back to some sort of normality, let's not forget those stuck at home, alone and lonely. 'Home Alone' now seems somewhat prophetic and this period has continued to highlight the problems in our social care system and the social and health inequalities in our communities. Sharon Bailey, Artist

The exhibition will be shows at Durham Town Hall throughout October 2020.