Dave Johns joins calls for arts sector support as North East venues light up red

There are calls for more support for our region's arts industry, with fears that new restrictions on socialising outside of households mean even fewer people will support the arts.

In the last few weeks hundreds of job losses have been announce at theatres, museums and music venues in the North East.

On Wednesday night (30 September) venues including York's Theatre Royal and the Darlington Hippodrome were lit up red to highlight what they say is a crisis in the sector.

Darlington Hippodrome Credit: Darlington Hippodrome

The government says £1.5 billion is available for museums, cinemas and theatres.

Geordie Actor Dave Johns is one of many who has had work cancelled. He was thrown into the spotlight playing a man on the dole in the 2016 film 'I, Daniel Blake'.

He said: "It was suggested that I sign on for support, and I thought 'that's going to be pretty interesting when I turn up at the job centre'!"

It is the lack of an audience that Dave is particularly worried about:

His new film has just come out, including at the Jam Jar Cinema in Whitley Bay - which has had to cut a third of its workforce.

The owner, Dan Ellis, said: "We're trying to protect as many jobs as we can, we've asked some people to go on to zero-hours contracts. Some people have taken a job elsewhere just in case there's another lockdown.

"We employ local people and behind every one of them, there's a family, there's a mortgage, there's a rent."

Down in the West End, I think the big theatres will probably survive but it's the small venues that are going to struggle." Dave Johns

Elsewhere, the Customs House in South Shields have cut 27 jobs, while 44 posts have gone at Newcastle's Theatre Royal.

The Sage Gateshead announced 110 redundancies were being made, with bosses at the venue predicting losses of £10 million because of the pandemic.

The small independent Alphabetti theatre on Tyneside also remains closed. It can accommodate one hundred people, but under current rules only ten could be allowed in.

However, work is underway to prepare the theatre for a Christmas reopening

Like so many, it is a venue doing all it can just to keep going.

Read more: