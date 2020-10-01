Durham to host new permanent coronavirus testing centre

A new permanent coronavirus testing centre is due to open in Durham City Centre next month.

The Department of Health and Social Care says the centre will help improve access to testing, especially for those who do not have a car and cannot travel to mobile testing sites. The department also said that the new centre will feature better accommodation and shelter for those being tested.

It will be set up on Territorial Lane car park and ready to open on October 8

Appointments will be available from 8am-8pm every day

Access is pedestrian only

Preparation of the site will be taking place over the next few days and Durham CountyCouncil and Durham University, which owns the car park, have written to residents toinform them.

The council said that there may be some local disruption while the build takes place, but "every effort will be made by the operators to minimise any potential disruption for nearbyresidents and businesses".

While the new testing centre is being built, the mobile testing unit which visits BelmontPark and Ride has been relocated to Durham University’s Howlands car park on theoutskirts of Durham City on certain days of the week.

Like other parts of the North East, we have seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks and prompt testing is key to containing the spread of the virus. This new testing centre will not only increase capacity but also improve accessibility for those who do not have a car. And the more people we can identify as having the virus, the more people will know they need to self-isolate. Councillor Lucy Hovvels

Testing availability:

Testing is available for those either with coronavirus symptoms – a high temperature, anew, continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense or taste – or those who have beenasked to get tested by a doctor or public health professional.

Appointments must be booked through the national Covid-19 booking system atwww.nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

Results will be provided the next day and there will be additional support for vulnerable groups and people with disabilities.