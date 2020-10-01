Spennymoor town centre receives £600k development funding

A well known shopping street in Spennymoor town centre is being redeveloped following an investment of £600,000.

Durham County Council has allocated the funding as part of ongoing regeneration work across the county. It's hoped the town centre transformation will help attract more shoppers and businesses to County Durham.

The previous owners of Festival Walk went into administration just over ten years ago and in that time the council has been determinedly working on plans to improve the precinct and redevelop it for the benefit of residents. Durham County Council

The plans include:

A free car park on the former Kwik Save site

A large part of the existing site will be demolished to create a new larger ALDI store

Refurbishing the remaining units to provide retail space

Improvements to the Market Place opposite Festival Walk

Work will begin on site on 12 October, with demolition planned to start after Christmas.

We're very much looking forward to work getting underway on Festival Walk. This redevelopment has been a long-standing project which has been a priority of both residents and businesses in the town and it is fantastic to see that our plans are finally becoming a reality. Cllr Carl Marshall, Durham County Council

Although the town's Kingfisher car park will not be in use once demolition work has started, it will be open until after Christmas. All other car parking sites will continue operating as normal during construction works.