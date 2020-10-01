Tighter Covid restrictions announced for Hartlepool and Middlesbrough

The ban on household mixing in other parts of the North East is to be extended to Hartlepool and Middlesbrough, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

It comes after the councils in both areas called for stricter measures.

A tightening of restrictions was brought in across Tyneside, Wearside, Northumberland and County Durham from midnight on Wednesday (30 September)

In the affected areas, meeting people you do not live with indoors is now banned, and meeting outdoors is advised against.

Speaking on Thursday morning (1 October), Matt Hancock said: "we will bring in regulations... to prevent in law social mixing between people in different households in all settings, except outdoor public spaces like parks and outdoor hospitality."

The government also recommends against all social mixing between people in different households.

As well as Hartlepool and Middlesbrough, the measures have also been extended to Liverpool and Warrington.

The government says it will provide £7 million in funding to local authorities in the affected areas to support them.

Read more: