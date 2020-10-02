North Yorkshire Police have confirmed Zef Eisenberg has died whilst attempting to break the British Land Speed Record at Elvington in Yorkshire.

47-year-old Zef Eisenberg is best known for his daredevil challenges, breaking over 40 records, building and driving extreme bikes and cars.

A recent ITV4 series ‘Speed Freaks’ followed Zef driving a car at 200mph on the Pendine Sands in Wales.

ITV's Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment Satmohan Panesar has paid tribute to him - saying:

Outside of extreme challenges, Zef Eisenberg founded the sports nutrition company Maximuscle.

Motorsport UK released a statement after the crash, to say they were ''deeply saddened to announce that a fatal accident occurred this afternoon at Elvington Airfield during a British Land Speed Record attempt.

''Motorsport UK, together with the event organiser and the local police, has begun a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

''Further information will be provided once the initial findings of the investigation are available.

''Our thoughts are with the driver’s family, who have been informed, the organisers of the event, and other members of the motorsport community present.''

Police, fire and emergency services were at the scene on Thursday night, and a Police investigation is now underway, North Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

They released a statement to say:

Shortly after 4.30pm on 1 October 2020, police were called to a serious vehicle incident at Elvington Airfield near York. The incident occurred during a British Land Speed record attempt and the driver, 47 year-old Zef Eisenberg tragically died at the scene. Officers attended with the ambulance service and an investigation is ongoing. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time. North Yorkshire Police

Emergency Services on the scene on Thursday: