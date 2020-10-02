The Prime Minister confirmed a new 16-bed community hospital in Shotley Bridge will be part of plans to build 40 hospitals in England by 2030.

It'll be built on the former steel works site in Consett, Durham.

The Government say it's 'Health Infrastructure Plan' is the biggest hospital building programme in a generation - and that the County Durham site is part of their levelling up agenda for the North.

A plan to rebuild Northgate Hospital in Morpeth is also pending final approval.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

The dedication and tireless efforts of our nurses, doctors and all healthcare workers have kept the NHS open throughout this pandemic...From Morpeth to Milton Keynes, we are building 40 new hospitals across England to level up our NHS so more people have top-class healthcare services in their local area. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:

“We protected the NHS through the peak of Coronavirus. Today we recommit to protect the NHS for years to come with the 40 new hospitals we will build over the next decade.

“I love the NHS and I will do all I can to make sure it is there for you and your family over the years to come. The biggest hospital building programme in a generation will help protect the NHS long into the future.”