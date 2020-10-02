Northumbria University say they are aware of 770 of their students who have tested positive for COVID-19 of whom 78 are symptomatic. These students are all now self-isolating, as are their flatmates and any close contacts.

At Newcastle University, 94 students and 7 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both Northumbria, and Newcastle University say their 'COVID response teams' are working to get in touch with anyone who may have been in contact with the students, and say:"We are supporting all those students who are self-isolating, providing them with food and other essential items, as well as welfare support including 24/7 online mental health support and one-to-one support from our wellbeing teams where required which is accessible through multiple channels."

Report from our reporter Julia Barthram:

A spokesperson from Northumbria Students’ Union said:

“We’ve adapted the use of our buildings and the services we provide to ensure that students enjoy a great start to their university experience, whilst taking every precaution to limit the spread of the virus.

“In cases where students are isolating we're pleased to be able to support safe isolation, with our student volunteers assisting with grocery deliveries to accommodation, and by enabling virtual attendance to our society events.”

Newcastle University have also released a statement, saying:

This data represents students and staff within the Newcastle city area but does not represent cases contracted or transmitted on our campus. It is difficult to be certain where an infection occurred in many cases, but so far the overwhelming majority of cases we have seen are infections from social and domestic settings. Newcastle University Spokesperson

Newcastle City Council have been made aware of the situation and say they're working with the Universities to manage the outbreak.

What this demonstrates is the need for everybody to comply with the regulations and guidance in place at all times in order to minimise the risk of infection. That means we must all follow the 'Hands, Face, Space' public health guidance and making sure we self-isolate when necessary and book a test if symptoms develop. Cllr Irim Ali, Newcastle City Council cabinet member for Neighbourhoods and Public Health

The Diocese of Newcastle had to appeal for volunteers to help deliver food parcels to Northumbria Student's.