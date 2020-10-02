Meet our Pride of Britain 'Fundraiser of the Year Award' winner!

Our four finalists - Gillian Clason from Darlington, Calum Titley from Thornaby, Matthew Smith from Chester-le-Street, and Joy Wilson from Alnwick - have been celebrated by us for their outstanding fundraising efforts. However, Matthew Smith, who co-founded the suicide prevention charity If U care Share has been crowned as our Fundraiser of the Year.

Matthew started campaigning after the death of his much-loved older brother Daniel, who took his own life in 2005.

Matthew has been fundraising since he was ten years old, to raise awareness and provide support to families affected by suicide - The family started selling wristbands at football clubs featuring the message if u care share and raised over £50,000 for mental health charities.Here's what happened when Amy met up with him to break the news:

If U Care Share offer a range of services, and have three main aims: prevention, intervention and supporting those bereaved by suicide. You can find out more about them here.