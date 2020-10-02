By Chris Conway

He's Middlesbrough's captain and leader.But Britt Assombalonga is leading on something else too.... stamping out racism.After arriving in the UK from the Congo as a small boy, he witnessed the racial abuse his parents experienced and wants no one to face the same.

As Black History Month gets underway, Britt's message is mirrored by other anti-racism campaigners in our region, who say that although things are improving, there is still some way to go.

Justine King is from Show Racism the Red Card.

And it's the scale of that education that has convinced Justine it is having a positive impact here in the North East.In the last year, Show Racism the Red Card have worked with 10,000 pupils across 300 workshops to deliver over 600 hours of anti-racism education.And they aren't the only ones working to defeat racism in our region either.Middlesbrough Football Club's foundation also works with local schools to educate children on why racism shouldn't be tolerated.

Britt Assombalonga told his story to pupil's of Green Lane Primary in Middlesbrough.

Britt Assombalonga says educating kids is crucial in the fight against Racism.

Watch the whole report: