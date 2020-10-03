£500k cannabis farm in Sunderland dismantled

A cannabis farm which Northumbria Police estimate was worth up to £500,000 has been dismantled.

Officers found the operation when they were called to a commercial building on Villiers Street, Sunderland, following reports that windows had been smashed from the inside and two people had ran off from the property.

They found 600 plants at various stages of growth split over two floors and that the electricity had been bypassed.

The farm has since been dismantled and the drugs seized and an investigation is underway.

Sergeant Mark Ellis pointed out that often farms of this scale have links to organised crime and said:

These large-scale farms are also potentially fatal for those living in neighbouring properties. The electric had been bypassed at this address, which could easily have caused a fire and led to devastating consequences. Nobody wants to be living next to a potential death trap – so we would ask anyone who believes someone in their community is running a drugs operation to get in touch. Sgt Mark Ellis, Northumbria Police

Sgt Ellis also thanked those who had contacted police with their concerns about the building.