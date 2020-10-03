Man, 38, dies after County Durham road collision

A 38-year-old man has died following a traffic collision in County Durham.

This happened at 9pm yesterday (October 2) on the B6291 in Coxhoe, at the junction with Park Hill.

The crash and involved a dark blue Ford Transit van and a grey Honda Civic.

The driver of the Honda – a 38-year-old man – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from Durham Constabulary arrested the 28-year-old man driving of the Transit van was arrested at the scene in connection with the collision. He was interviewed and released under investigation.

A woman in her 20s, who was a passenger in the Transit van, suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Hospital of North Durham by paramedics. A Nissan Qashqai, which was parked nearby, was also damaged in the collision.

Officers want speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles before the collision as well as anyone who may have dashcam footage.

They can call officers on 101, quoting incident number 483 of October 2.