Northumbria University says more than 1,000 students given Covid-19 support

Northumbria University says that more than a thousand students have been supported with food parcels or online access to concierge services.

That's after 770 positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed across student and non-student accommodation.

The help came from university staff, volunteers and other students.Northumbria is stressing that the figure of 770 is cumulative from mid-September, and yesterday's figures - which have not been specified - were the lowest recorded for 5 days.

It is, however, still warning people to be vigilant. Measures are ongoing to reduce the spread of the disease, including a reporting system, mental health care and working closely with NHS experts and the city council.

We have a duty of care for our staff and students and are taking the right steps to ensure their health, welfare and safety, and that of the communities they live in. Northumbria University

Northumbria and Newcastle Universities revealed yesterday how many cases they were dealing with. Newcastle University has had 94 students test positive for Covid 19 and seven colleagues.

So far the overwhelming majority of cases we have seen are infections from social and domestic settings. We expected to see cases on campus in light of the rise in cases both locally and nationally. Newcastle University

Northumbria University says the pattern of cases follows those at other Universities around the country after students returned for the start of term.

300 food parcels were delivered as cases began to mount earlier this week, a further 400 have been taken to students in need this weekend. More than 300 students living in University accommodation have been given food by the hall's concierge service.

Newcastle University is providing a support package to students in self isolation, including food vouchers.