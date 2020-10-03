People in North Yorkshire urged to play their part in fighting Covid-19

North Yorkshire residents have been told their county is at a "tipping point" and been reminded to take their responsibility to stop the spread of Covid-19 seriously.

The call has come from the area's first responder agencies through the the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum, which includes the emergency services, councils and health boards.

The appeal comes on the back of high infection rates in several parts of the county, including Richmondshire, Scarborough and Selby

Richard Flinton, the group's chair, said:

Rather than wait for Government intervention and the imposition of more serious lockdown measures being faced by people in many parts of the north of England, we are appealing to people to take the necessary precautions now. We must not risk everything we have achieved in North Yorkshire by letting our guard down. Richard Flinton, North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum

He reminded people on the importance of social distancing and hand washing as well as face coverings where required and observing the rule of six.

He also suggested wearing a face covering in any area where distancing is difficult, even if it is outside.

So, if you are in a narrow street or other busy area please cover your face – be part of Team North Yorkshire and help keep our county open. Protect your friends and family and keep our High Streets and hospitality sector safe and open. We will all need to work hard together if we are to avoid enforced national interventions, which may prevent us from being with our friends and family. Richard Flinton, North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum

The Director of Public Health for North Yorkshire Dr Lincoln Sargeant echoed these statements and urged pubs, businesses and event organisers to also play their part.

He said: