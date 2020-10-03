Police appeal for information on Sunderland man

Northumbria Police have appealed to the public to help them find someone they want to speak to in Sunderland.

Robert Friendship Smith, 23, is wanted in connection with an assault and breach of police bail.

Detectives have searched several addresses across Wearside for Smith but have not tracked him down.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Robson, of Northumbria Police, said:

Robert Friendship Smith has been avoiding police for a number of weeks and he is well aware that we need to speak to him. We are carrying out a range of enquiries in a bid to locate him, but today we are asking anybody who knows his whereabouts – or who has seen him in the Sunderland area recently – to come forward with any information you may have. DCI Michelle Robson, Northumbria Police

She added: