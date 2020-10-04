Northumbria Police are issuing an urgent drugs warning following the tragic deaths of four young people over the weekend.

Investigations have been launched after two women, both aged 18, and a 21-year-old man died in Newcastle. An 18-year-old man has also died in Washington. Drugs are suspected to have been a factor in these deaths.

Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved. Post-mortems are due to take place but officers want to warn the public about the danger of taking drugs. The force has appealed for anyone with information about who has supplied the drugs in question to contact us at the earliest opportunity.

First and foremost, our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those who have sadly died. Although our investigations are still at a very early stage and we continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, we are warning people against taking drugs. We would urge anybody thinking about taking drugs to please not take the risk. The consequences could cost you your life. Neil Hutchison, Asst Chief Constable, Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police arrested a man in connection with the death of an 18-year-old woman in Newcastle.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to Richardson Road, Newcastle, at just after 6am, Saturday 3rd October. The young woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said:

Enquiries into the circumstances around her death are ongoing. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers at this time. Northumbria Police

The 18-year-old man is currently on police bail while the investigation continues.

Newcastle University has confirmed the woman was a student at the university.