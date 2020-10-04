Two dead and three in hospital after road crashes in Washington

A man and a woman have died and three people are seriously injured after two separate road crashes in Washington, Tyne and Wear.

The first crash happened at 10.37pm, Saturday, October 3rd when a silver Audi left the A194 and hit a tree. A female passenger, 27, was found dead inside the car by emergency services. A man, 33, and woman, 26, are in a critical condition in Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary. The male driver, 35, is described as being in a critical condition.

Sergeant Pinner Rana, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said:

This is a devastating incident that has sadly resulted in the death of a woman and has seriously injured three other people. We are now asking anybody who was in the area at the time who saw anything that can assist us to get in touch. Please check your dashcam footage, we would like to see any moments leading up to the collision to help us determine what happened. Sgt Pinner Rana, Northumbria Police

The second crash happened at 9.50am, Sunday October 4th at the junction of the A194 and A182 Washington Highway.

A Renault Scenic lost control on the sliproad and collided with street furniture. The male driver, 40, who was the only person in the car, was found dead at the scene.

This is a tragic incident that has sadly resulted in the death of the male driver. “This is busy section of road at that time of day and we are now asking anybody who was in the area at the time to contact the investigation team if you have not done so already. Sgt Steve Armstrong, Northumbria Police

The families of all involved have been notified and are receiving support from specialist officers.

In both incidents, the roads were closed for more than five hours for crash scene investigations and a clear-up operation to take place.

Investigations have been launched into the circumstances surrounding the collisions, and police are now appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Drivers are being asked to check dashcam footage which may show either vehicle in the lead up to the incidents.