Billions of native oysters to be released off our coast

There are plans to reintroduce wild native oyster beds to the North East.

Estuary waters off our coast have been chosen as part of a £1.1 million pound project to save one of the most endangered marine habitats in Europe.

In the UK wild native oyster populations have declined by over 95% because of a combination of diseases, a loss of habitat, over-fishing, and pollution.

It's believed the reintroduction of our native oyster beds will restore the ecosystem, water quality and biodiversity.

International conservation charity ZSL (Zoological Society of London) along with partners Blue Marine Foundation (BLUE) and British Marine will work with organisations such as the Environment Agency to release billions of baby oysters into our waters.