University and College Union (UCU) members unanimously voted to ballot for industrial action over what they say are Covid health and safety failings, and called for Northumbria University vice-chancellor Professor Andrew Wathey must resign immediately.

The union say the meeting was called after Northumbria University refused to address staff concerns about in-person teaching, after 770 students have tested positive for Covid since returning to campus for the start of term.

They've been campaigning for the university to move learning online since the summer.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: "The vice-chancellor has allowed an entirely preventable crisis to take place by encouraging students to move to Newcastle. We now have a massive outbreak, which risks the lives of staff, students and the local community, yet he is still insisting on in-person teaching. He needs to own up to his failings and resign immediately.

‘Our members do not want to take industrial action, but this is a matter of life and death. Unless the university changes course immediately, and moves to online learning as the default position, we will be balloting for industrial action.

‘Government guidelines that allow a university to continue with in-person teaching despite being the site of a massive outbreak, in an area that is already badly affected by Covid, are not fit for purpose. The government needs to stop pretending universities are well prepared for this crisis, and tell them to halt in-person teaching and issue clear guidance to move as much work as possible online, in line with other workplaces."

Northumbria University say they are continuing with in-person teaching on campus, in line with government guidelines.