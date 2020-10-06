COVID marshals to patrol Sunderland city centre to protect the local economy

A group of marshalls will be patrolling Sunderland's streets, in the hopes of preventing any further lockdown.Five marshalls, funded by Sunderland BID and Sunderland’s Clinical Commissioning Group, are currently working each day across the city centre, encouraging shoppers and visitors to abide by the latest rules which have been put in place to help prevent a further lockdown.In a survey carried out by Sunderland BID early in the summer - many said one of their biggest concerns about returning to the city centre was the behaviour of others, and they hope having these people out and about will reassure shoppers.The marshalls’ role includes asking people to wear face coverings at key points across the city including the Bridges, Park Lane Interchange and at cafes and restaurants where at takeaway service is available.They will also be helping to make sure that queues outside of businesses stay socially distanced and dispersing any groups of more than six people, along with enforcing the one way system in the tunnel between Fawcett Street and Market Square.Anyone who is exempt from wearing a face covering will now need to have evidence with them or may be refused entry.

The marshalls role is about helping people in a friendly way to abide by the restrictions, which are vital to help us avoid any possible future lockdown. So far we’ve had a really positive reaction to their presence from both shoppers and businesses. It’s important that we take all the steps we can to ensure the city centre remains a safe place to visit. Sharon Appleby, Sunderland BID

She added: “It’s important that we take all the steps we can to ensure the city centre remains a safe place to visit, as this will not only help stop the spread of COVID-19 but also help protect jobs and the local economy.”