Eight-year-old girl urging people to join the donor register

An eight-year-old girl from North Yorkshire is desperately searching for a donor to help save her life.

Evie Hodgson, who lives in Whitby, has a rare blood disorder called aplastic anaemia and needs a bone marrow transplant.

We got so many sign ups for Evie on the stem cell register, but not everyone sends back their swab tests. Some people have it in their kitchen draws or on the mantle piece, and look at every day and think 'i'll do that', the aim is for them to actually do it and send them back in Tina Hodgson, Evie's mother

A donor had been found, but he subsequently pulled out, so a world-wide search resumes for another.

Watch Julie Harrison's report: