New 'walk through' COVID testing centres to open in Sunderland

The first of three new 'walk-through' only test centres in Sunderland are set to open.

The first at will be at Johnson Street, Millfield, on the University of Sunderland's City Campus is expected to be operating fully by the weekend with the first few days being seen as more of a pilot.

Sunderland City Council say testing is available for anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms but appointments still need to be made through the NHS website or by phoning 119.

Drive through sites are still in operation in the city at Brinkburn Crescent & at Pallion Industrial Estate.

The names and locations of other sites are yet to be confirmed.