Newcastle and Northumbria Universities move all teaching online

Newcastle and Northumbria Universities have moved all their teaching online as part of measures to curb spiralling Covid-19 cases in the city.

Under the Department for Education's Tier 3 guidance, institutions are asked to increase the level of online learning to retain face to face provision for priority courses and in as limited a number of situations as possible.

The move follows hundreds of students testing positive for coronavirus since the start of of the academic year.

The measures mean:

All programmes will be delivered online unless in-person teaching is an essential part of the course.

Newcastle and Northumbria’s campuses will remain open and we will continue to maintain Covid-secure arrangements to make any activity on campus as safe as possible.

Research that needs to be done on campus will continue.

The new rules begin on Thursday October 8 for three weeks, with a review on Friday October 23.

The Universities have taken the decision in collaboration with Newcastle City Council to protect students, staff and the wider community.

It is essential that changes are made to stop the virus spreading. Minimising opportunities for the virus to grow by moving more learning online and maintaining COVID-secure arrangements on campus are additional preventative measures on top of what was implemented previously. Eugene Milne, Director of Public Health for Newcastle

The Universities says they will focus on delivering an outstanding online learning experience while supporting students' welfare through this challenging time.

Covid-19 cases in Newcastle are currently among the worst in the county with council leaders warning local lockdown restrictions are not controlling the virus.