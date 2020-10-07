North Tees and Hartlepool hospitals first in the UK to use new Covid treatment

A team at the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has become the first in the UK to start using a new COVID-19 treatment on patients.

Scientist looks at blood sample (library picture) Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

They'll be using REGN-COV2 – a new treatment made from a combination of monoclonal antibodies that specially targeting the virus.

The RECOVERY study as it's known has been taking place for several months and has already involved a range of tests into existing treatments used successfully for other conditions.

These include the use of a low dose of Dexamethasone, a commonly used antibiotic called Azithromycin, an anti-inflammatory known as Tocilizumab and convalescent plasma collected from donors who have recovered from the virus.

“This is a really exciting development for the team as they become the first to start exploring the use of a COVID-19 designed treatment. Up until now, all treatments being tested have been ones already used to help treat other conditions. Now, we have become the first organisation in the UK to use this new treatment on patients – it’s a magnificent achievement for the team. Ben Prudon, respiratory consultant and study lead

Those involved say this is a 'further reason' for people to be optimistic and hopeful when it comes to improving treatment for COVID-19.