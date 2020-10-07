Police investigating a fatal collision in Northumberland are appealing for a key witness to come forward.

A grey Ford C-Max and a silver Renault Clio collided near Weldon Bridge on the A697 south of Longframlington on Saturday September 5.

The driver of Clio, 76-year-old David Henderson from Blyth, died at the scene.

A 60-year-old man who was the driver of the Ford was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Offers say a white van was travelling south on the A697 and stopped at the collision scene, before turning around and driving away in a northerly direction towards Longframlington.

They believe that driver could have valuable information that could assist with the investigation and have urged the witness to get in touch.

We are committed to finding out the circumstances behind this collision – David’s family deserve those answers, and our enquiries are ongoing as we build up a clearer picture of what happened. Sergeant Matt Sykes, Northumbria Police

Police also want to hear from any motorists who were in the area and who have yet to come forward.

The witness, or anyone with information, are asked to call 101 quoting reference 339 050920 or alternatively contact the Northumbria Police website.