Alnwick Infirmary closed to new admissions after covid-19 outbreak on ward

Alnwick Infirmary has been closed to new admissions after a covid-19 outbreak on its single ward.

The NHS health board for the area said that, as with any kind of viral outbreak, the Infirmary would be closed to new admissions until the issue was dealt with.

David Tate, director of infection prevention and control at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “High numbers of cases of coronavirus are circulating in our communities and we can confirm that we are currently managing an outbreak at the ward at Alnwick Infirmary.

“As is standard practice for any infections to help reduce their spread, the ward is closed to new admissions, however, existing inpatients continue to receive care following the strictest infection control procedures.

“We must all play our part to help reduce the spread of coronavirus in our communities by washing your hands regularly, wearing a face covering in enclosed spaces, keeping your distance from others and adhering to the restrictions. If you think you may have coronavirus symptoms please self-isolate and get a test.”