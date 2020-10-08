Council health chiefs express concern over any new restrictions for north east

The director of public health for Gateshead has warned that any pub closures in the region could drive people to socialise with other households indoors elsewhere.

It comes amidst reports that the north east could be subject to further coronavirus lockdown restrictions in the next few days.

Alice Wiseman, director of public health for Gateshead Council, raised fears that closing pubs wouldn't stop people drinking with others, but would push them behind closed doors where social distancing wouldn't be maintained.

My concern is that if these venues were to close altogether then it will have the unintended consequence of pushing people to socialise elsewhere, potentially indoors in other people's homes where social distancing will be much more difficult to maintain. Alice Wiseman

The hospitality sector is estimated to account for around 80,000 jobs in the region.

It is understood that the Chancellor is now considering regional support packages.

Ms Wiseman said: "We know how important the hospitality industry is to our region, for jobs and for the economy and we want to keep bars, pubs and restaurants open for as long as possible.

"If people adhere to the latest restrictions and avoid mixing indoors in venues, then it is entirely possible that we can continue to keep these open."

Newcastle has seen a steep rise in confirmed coronavirus cases Credit: PA Images

At present Newcastle has the fifth highest number of cases of coronavirus per 100,000 population with 479.8 in the seven days up to October 4.

Newcastle and Northumbria universities have switched all teaching to online sessions after a huge outbreak among the student population in the city.

Meanwhile, the director of public health for Northumberland has said she does not want any more restrictions imposed in the county.

Reports of the introduction of a three-tiered local lockdown system have fuelled speculation the north east, and north west, will face new restrictions.

At a meeting of Northumberland County Council's health and wellbeing board on Thursday, Liz Morgan said she had received no official word, adding: "I'm hoping we will be in whichever tier does not impose additional restrictions."

Earlier in the meeting, she said: "I think the changing restrictions have been confusing for the public and, to be honest, we are still working through the ramifications of the restrictions and what people can and can't do. The whole situation is very complex."

Ms Morgan also noted that the original call by the seven local authorities in the North East for further restrictions included a request for funding to support the affected areas.

She said: "Some of that funding is starting to filter through, some of it we are still pursuing vigorously through every possible route".

On the overall picture, Ms Morgan said: "I continue to be concerned about the number of cases, we are seeing roughly 80 a day over the last week, and we are still in the top 20% of local authorities for case rates, although I can say that other areas are increasing at a greater rate."

There are 50 people in hospital in Northumberland with Covid-19, 20 more than on Sunday, including six in intensive care, she reported, which "reflects the transmission in the community".

She also revealed that a request for new local testing centres in Berwick and Hexham is currently being assessed by the Department for Health and Social Care, and they should be up and running in the next three or four weeks, providing 'more consistent access to testing'.

The government told ITV News that "no decision has been taken yet" on any further regional restrictions.

